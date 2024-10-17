China's grain barn reaps bumper harvest of soybean

Xinhua) 16:34, October 17, 2024

HARBIN, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Soybean harvesting in China's major soybean producing area of Heihe in Heilongjiang Province is near completion, poised for a bumper harvest, according to the city's agricultural authority on Wednesday.

The harvesting has been completed in more than 90 percent of Heihe's 1.38 million hectares of soybean planting area, which was 10 percent faster than that of last year, said Su Hui, deputy director of the city's agriculture and rural affairs department.

He said that the soybean production this year has been orderly. In harvested areas, growers and the local authorities have started to carry out soil conservation and preparation for achieving high yield next year.

"Heihe's soybean output this year is poised to increase, compared to that of last year, which should partly be attributed to high-quality soybean varieties and improved planting technology," said Jia Hongchang, a researcher with the Heihe branch of the Heilongjiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

Heilongjiang, China's major grain barn, is the country's largest soybean-producing province. Heihe alone produces about one-seventh of the country's soybean output. The city's soybean output in 2023 amounted to 2.6 billion kg.

Jia said that the province has accelerated the construction of the soybean seed breeding bases for developing high-quality seeds. Heihe's plantation areas have realized a 100-percent coverage rate of high-quality soybean seeds.

With the faster pace of harvesting, big grain purchasers are moving up their stock.

"These days, our purchase volume has risen sharply to reach more than 300 tonnes a day at the highest. All of our 80 sets of automatic soybean oil pressing machines have powered on for processing soybeans," said Chen Liang, chairman of Heilongjiang Xuda Cereals, Oils and Foods Co., Ltd.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)