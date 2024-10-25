China's 2024 grain output expected to hit record high amid grain security drive

Xinhua) 16:11, October 25, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's grain output is projected to reach a record high of 700 million tonnes this year amid the country's efforts to ensure grain security, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Friday.

The anticipated milestone harvest follows nine consecutive years of maintaining grain output above 650 million tonnes, said Vice Minister Zhang Xingwang in a press conference.

The summer grain and early rice harvests have already been completed, with summer grain output totaling 149.78 million tonnes, up about 3.63 million tonnes from last year, and early rice production remaining stable at around 28.2 million tonnes.

The autumn grain harvest is also well underway. As of Thursday, about 82.5 percent of the autumn crops have been harvested, signaling a bumper harvest this year, Zhang said.

He noted that despite a series of bad weather events across different regions, including heavy rains, typhoons and droughts, the total crop area affected by natural disasters is among the lowest in recent years.

Expanded planting areas, improved insurance coverage, higher minimum purchase prices for wheat and rice, and yield-improvement efforts for corn and soybeans have all contributed to this year's production growth, Zhang said.

To encourage grain cultivation, China increased the minimum purchase prices for wheat and rice in 2023 and enhanced subsidy policies for corn and soybean farmers.

While rice and wheat supplies remain stable, Zhang cautioned that demand gaps for corn and reliance on soybean imports persist, underscoring the need for greater farmland protection and increased production capacity.

Grain security remains a top policy priority. China's "No. 1 central document" for 2024 has called for robust efforts to advance a new round of grain production expansion.

The focus is on stabilizing the sown grain area and boosting yield per unit to ensure grain production stays above 650 million tonnes.

An array of measures has been rolled out to improve grain output over the past years, including building more high-standard farmland and promoting agricultural technologies.

Since 2021, the total amount of arable land in China has increased by 17.58 million mu (1.17 million hectares), achieving a net increase for three consecutive years, according to official data.

Looking ahead, Zhang said the ministry will introduce new policies to enhance agricultural productivity, boost farmers' incomes, and revitalize the rural areas, all aimed at meeting annual agricultural targets and supporting the country's broader economic goals.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)