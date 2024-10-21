China's top diplomat meets president of French Constitutional Council

Xinhua) 14:56, October 21, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Laurent Fabius, president of the French Constitutional Council and former French prime minister, in Beijing on Monday.

The state visit by the Chinese President to France this year has provided strategic guidance for the development of China-France and China-EU relations under the new circumstances, said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Noting both China and the EU adhere to independence, which is conducive to world peace and stability, Wang said that the setbacks in China-EU economic and trade relations do not serve the interests of either side.

China and the EU should find ways to address their respective concerns through negotiation and consultation, Wang said.

Fabius said it is a tradition for French diplomacy to uphold independence and maintain friendly relations between the two countries. He added that France has always opposed imposing one's will on others and advocates seeking proper solutions through dialogue and consultation.

