Protectionism hurts Europe's competitiveness -- Chinese FM

NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Protectionism is detrimental to Europe's competitiveness, and engaging in a trade war does not align with the interests of Europe or China, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks when meeting with French President's Diplomatic Counselor Emmanuel Bonne on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Wang expressed hope that the European side will demonstrate sincerity and engage in serious consultations with China to resolve trade disputes in a mutually acceptable manner.

China is committed to further deepening reforms comprehensively and expanding high-level opening-up, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, welcoming France to seize the opportunity to deepen and expand mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Bonne said that France is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as artificial intelligence and the ocean, and to continue expanding bilateral investment.

Europe and China can fully resolve differences through consultation and strive to avoid a trade war, he said.

On the same day, Wang also met French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot here.

Noting that both China and France are independent major countries, Wang said that the two sides should continue to uphold mutual respect, cooperate with each other for mutual benefit, and enhance exchanges for mutual learning, so as to promote the continuous fruitful development of China-France relations.

Barrot said that France always adheres to the one-China principle and is committed to strengthening cooperation with China, a position that will not change.

Both France and the European Union do not wish to engage in a trade war with China and hope to find ways to achieve fair trade, said Barrot.

