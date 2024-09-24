French cognac industry urges EU to delay tariff vote on Chinese EVs

10:26, September 24, 2024 By Qi Xijia ( Global Times

French cognac makers are calling for the EU to postpone voting to impose additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) amid ongoing EV negotiations between China and the EU, AFP reported on Sunday.

Experts believe that the move by the French cognac producers reflects deep concerns about the negative impact of potential trade friction between China and Europe, and it underscores the close ties and extensive cooperation between the two sides.

They call for Europe to meet China halfway and resolve trade disputes through dialogue rather than extra tariffs.

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on August 29 that while brandy imported from the EU involves dumping, no temporary anti-dumping measures will be imposed in this case for the time being, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

In January, China launched an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the EU following a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry.

The concerns of the French brandy industry highlight the close and extensive nature of China-Europe economic and trade cooperation. If China and Europe were to enter a vicious cycle of trade disputes and tariffs, it could adversely affect many areas where they have previously collaborated, Cui Hongjian, a professor at the Academy of Regional and Global Governance with Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times on Monday.

China has consistently advocated for negotiations and alternative solutions to tariffs, reflecting its commitment to fostering a collaborative trade environment. It is essential for the European side to meet China halfway, Cui noted.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has been holding intensive talks with the European side over its plan to impose extra tariffs on Chinese EVs, showing China's sincerity in resolving differences through dialogue and its determination to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

During a meeting between Wang and the European Commission's Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on Thursday (local time), both sides expressed the political will to resolve differences through consultations, according to a statement released by the MOFCOM.

The European Commission initiated the anti-subsidy investigation without a formal complaint from the industries within the EU, and the rulings were "non-compliant, unreasonable and unfair," said the ministry.

"Europe should resolve the issues through negotiation and dialogue, rather than hastily resorting to measures like tariffs, which would only lead to mutual harm. The two sides should approach this problem with an open, cooperative and mutually beneficial mindset," Jian Junbo, a deputy director of the Center for China-Europe Relations at Fudan University's Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Monday.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)