China announces zero-tariff treatment for least developed countries

Xinhua) 14:09, September 13, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will give all the least developed countries having diplomatic relations with China zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, according to a statement from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council published on Thursday.

The treatment, effective from Dec. 1 of this year, aims to expand unilateral opening to the least developed countries and achieve common development, the statement said.

For products subject to tariff quota administration, goods within the quota will enjoy zero tariffs, while tariff rates on goods exceeding the quota will remain unchanged, it said.

