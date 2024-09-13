Home>>
China announces zero-tariff treatment for least developed countries
(Xinhua) 14:09, September 13, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will give all the least developed countries having diplomatic relations with China zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, according to a statement from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council published on Thursday.
The treatment, effective from Dec. 1 of this year, aims to expand unilateral opening to the least developed countries and achieve common development, the statement said.
For products subject to tariff quota administration, goods within the quota will enjoy zero tariffs, while tariff rates on goods exceeding the quota will remain unchanged, it said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China announces anti-discrimination probe in response to Canada's tariff hikes
- China announces probes into Canada's tariff hikes, certain products
- China's nonferrous metals industry association firmly opposes Canada's tariff hike
- China to study suggestions on raising tariffs on large-engine fuel vehicles: ministry
- EU tariffs trigger trade war concerns
- China extends tariff exemptions on certain U.S. goods until February 2025
- China refutes alleged reluctance to consult with EU on EV tariffs
- Talks critical to resolving EU tariff spat
- PD Explainer | EU protectionism contradicts European Green Deal
- EU tariff decision on Chinese EVs denounced
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.