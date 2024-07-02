PD Explainer | EU protectionism contradicts European Green Deal

(People's Daily App) 15:55, July 02, 2024

The European Commission on June 12 unveiled provisional tariffs ranging from 17.4 to 38.1 percent for Chinese battery electric vehicle (EV) makers. China's Ministry of Commerce announced on June 22 that China and the EU would start negotiations on the EU's anti-subsidy investigations into Chinese EVs. What impact will the EU tariffs have on the EV sector in China and EU? Are the so-called "China overcapacity" narratives solid? This explainer video seeks answers including through an in-depth interview with Professor Cui Fan of the University of International Business and Economics.

(Produced by Han Xiaomeng, Song Ziyu, Di Jingyuan and Shan Xin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)