China's commerce ministry urges Canada not to resort to protectionism

Xinhua) 09:30, June 28, 2024

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- A commerce ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged Canada not to resort to protectionism in the disguise of "fair competition," after Canada unveiled its plan to launch a consultation process concerning Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

Spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference that the ministry had taken note of Canada's announcement that it would launch a 30-day consultation process on potential policy responses to Chinese EVs, starting from July 2.

