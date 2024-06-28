Home>>
China's commerce ministry urges Canada not to resort to protectionism
(Xinhua) 09:30, June 28, 2024
BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- A commerce ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged Canada not to resort to protectionism in the disguise of "fair competition," after Canada unveiled its plan to launch a consultation process concerning Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).
Spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference that the ministry had taken note of Canada's announcement that it would launch a 30-day consultation process on potential policy responses to Chinese EVs, starting from July 2.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's e-vehicle brand Neta enters Kenya's market
- Spanish expert warns consumers will suffer most due to EU tariffs on Chinese EVs
- China ready for dialogue on EVs if EU willing to talk: commerce minister
- China, EU agree to launch consultations on anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs
- Chinese carmaker finds creative inspiration in EU tariff plan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.