China, EU agree to launch consultations on anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs

Xinhua) 10:44, June 24, 2024

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission, agreed on Saturday to start consultations on the issue of the European Union's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

The consensus was reached during talks between the two officials via video link, the ministry said in a press release.

