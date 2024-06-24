Home>>
China, EU agree to launch consultations on anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs
(Xinhua) 10:44, June 24, 2024
BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission, agreed on Saturday to start consultations on the issue of the European Union's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).
The consensus was reached during talks between the two officials via video link, the ministry said in a press release.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese carmaker finds creative inspiration in EU tariff plan
- China slams European Commission for demanding commercial secrets in EV probe
- China says EU asks for "unprecedented" information in EV probe
- Report on Chinese NEV manufacturers in Europe launched in Brussels
- EU's tariff plan targeting Chinese EVs to undermine its own green transition: official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.