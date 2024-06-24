Chinese carmaker finds creative inspiration in EU tariff plan

Xinhua) 10:27, June 24, 2024

This image shows skateboards designed by Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor to mark European Commission's plan to impose provisional tariffs on China-made electric vehicles. Rather than being daunted by the European Commission's plan to impose provisional tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor has found inspiration in the decision and designed an array of creative products in response. (Xinhua)

Shao Jingfeng, chief design officer of the SAIC Motor R&D Innovation Headquarters, has released pictures on his Twitter-like Sina Weibo social media account showing products like skateboards, hoodies, sneakers, cups, umbrellas and table tennis paddles designed to mark the event.

The products are mainly yellow and black in color, and are emblazoned with the figure "38.1" and the EU emblem.

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," Shao wrote on Sina Weibo. "Let us remember 38.1."

The European Commission last week unveiled its plan to levy provisional additional tariffs of up to 38.1 percent on China-made electric vehicles. SAIC Motor would be subject to the highest tariff rate.

Following the announcement, Shao posted two "38.1" designs and asked netizens to choose between them. About 700 people voted, and many commented to show their support.

"SAIC's sales in Europe are far ahead, and it will not be defeated by policies. On the contrary, it will become stronger with better sales!" said one netizen, posting under the username Beibei_Riley.

"On the new race track of intelligent electric vehicle manufacturing, Chinese car companies are surging ahead," said another, who had the username Bryant_Yu, adding "The tariff shows that SAIC is becoming more and more influential."

In response to the European Commission's plan for provisional tariffs, Guan Yizhong, general manager of the Corporate Communications Department of SAIC Motor, said the company was "deeply concerned and disappointed."

"We believe that free trade and fair competition are key to promoting global economic prosperity and sustainable development," he said, noting that the "EU's measures violate the principles of market economy and international trade rules."

Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association, said SAIC Motor's latest move shows the ability of Chinese companies to deal with crisis -- an ability that is becoming increasingly mature, and experience is being gained.

"Confronting the problem head-on and appealing to the young people on social media shows that Chinese auto companies are more confident," he said.

"The imposition of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles will only make the industry lose, the environment lose, and the consumers in the EU lose," he added.

According to SAIC Motor, the new creative products are being manufactured and will be awarded to Chinese internet users based on social media lottery draws.

