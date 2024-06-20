China says EU asks for "unprecedented" information in EV probe

Xinhua) 17:02, June 20, 2024

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The European Union has asked for "unprecedented" types, scope and amount of information in its anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles, which far exceeded the necessary request for such investigation, China's commerce ministry said Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)