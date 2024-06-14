European Commission's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs will boomerang: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:52, June 14, 2024

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that the anti-subsidy investigation against Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) initiated by the European Commission will only boomerang, urging the EU to stop politicizing economic and trade issues.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks in response to opposing voices from Germany, Hungary, and major European automobile companies after the European Commission announced on Wednesday an increase of provisional duties levied on EV imports from China by up to 38.1 percent starting July 4.

Lin pointed out that regarding the preliminary findings released by the European Commission about the anti-subsidy investigation, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce has stated China's solemn position. Chinese industry and business associations also expressed their firm opposition.

Lin emphasized that the investigation is a typical protectionist move, which ignores objective facts and disregards WTO rules in reverse of the historical trend. This will only harm others and boomerang on oneself.

"We urge the EU side to listen carefully to the objective and rational voices of all sectors, immediately correct its wrong practices, stop politicizing economic and trade issues, properly handle economic and trade frictions through dialogue and consultation, and avoid undermining mutual trust and dialogue and cooperation between China and the EU," said Lin.

