Spanish expert warns consumers will suffer most due to EU tariffs on Chinese EVs

Xinhua) 11:19, June 24, 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, June 22 (Xinhua) -- As the European Commission plans to impose additional duties on imports of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), a Spanish expert warned that consumers would suffer the most from the escalating trade frictions.

The European Union (EU)'s move would not foster economic prosperity, Josep Maria Gomes, international business developer at the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce, made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua.

The European Commission on June 12 revealed a list of protectionist duties it would levy on imports of battery electric vehicles from China, sparking opposition and concerns from governments and businesses across Europe.

The provisional duties envisaged by the Commission on the imports of EVs from China would range from 17.4 percent to 38.1 percent.

Speaking about the tariffs on imports of Chinese EVs, Gomes said that consumers would be hurt most, adding that "we have seen over the years how protectionism has failed to bring ... a more competitive economy, and nor does it safeguard jobs."

"Whether it's electric cars, batteries or other types of Chinese investment, if we make it difficult for investors through the imposition of tariffs or other protectionist barriers, then we will be only hurting ourselves," he said.

