China to study suggestions on raising tariffs on large-engine fuel vehicles: ministry

August 30, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities will carefully study expert opinions and suggestions on increasing tariffs for imported fuel-powered cars with large-displacement engines, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday.

Such proposals will be researched in accordance with procedures, MOC spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference, noting that green and low-carbon transition of the auto industry will be supported to ensure high-quality development.

He said that experts who put forward the suggestions believe they are in line with World Trade Organization rules and will be beneficial to the green transformation of the auto industry.

Representatives from relevant industry organizations, think tanks, research institutions and automotive companies attended a meeting held by the MOC last week to hear opinions and suggestions, the spokesperson noted, adding that China is committed to green and low-carbon development.

Commenting on the European Union (EU)'s anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles, he described it as a typical protectionist move, which is not conducive to China-EU auto industry cooperation, the stability of the global automobile production and supply chain, the EU's green transition, and global efforts to combat climate change.

