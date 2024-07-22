Home>>
China extends tariff exemptions on certain U.S. goods until February 2025
(Xinhua) 17:00, July 22, 2024
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to exempt certain U.S. goods from additional tariffs until the end of February 2025, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Monday.
According to a previous statement issued in December last year, certain items from the United States were excluded from the tariff countermeasures against the U.S. Section 301 measures until July 31, 2024.
After the extension, the exemption will last until Feb. 28, 2025, the commission said in a statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China refutes alleged reluctance to consult with EU on EV tariffs
- Talks critical to resolving EU tariff spat
- PD Explainer | EU protectionism contradicts European Green Deal
- EU tariff decision on Chinese EVs denounced
- Mainland says tariff cuts under ECFA suspended due to "Taiwan independence" attempts
- Elon Musk opposes U.S. tariffs on Chinese EVs
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.