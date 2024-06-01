Mainland says tariff cuts under ECFA suspended due to "Taiwan independence" attempts

June 01, 2024

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The fundamental reason why the mainland has to halt tariff cuts enjoyed by some Taiwan products under the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) is the separatist acts made by the Taiwan authorities, a mainland spokesperson said on Friday.

The Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te have stuck to the "Taiwan independence" stance, refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus, and incited cross-Strait confrontation and economic "decoupling," said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

These actions seriously undermine the foundation of cross-Strait consultations and the implementation of the ECFA, which was signed on the common political foundation of the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle, Chen said.

The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Friday that tariff concessions for 134 tariff items from Taiwan that currently enjoy preferential tariff rates stipulated in the ECFA will be suspended.

The ECFA took effect in 2010 as a comprehensive economic pact aiming to lower commercial barriers across the Taiwan Strait. Under its "early harvest program," the mainland has reduced tariffs on 539 goods from Taiwan, while Taiwan has dropped duties on 267 mainland goods.

Pursuing "Taiwan independence" will lead to neither peace nor development, and will only bring disaster and harm to Taiwan, causing damage to the interests of Taiwan's enterprises and people, Chen said.

Chen noted that the mainland has always held a positive attitude toward promoting cross-Strait economic exchanges and cooperation.

"We will continue to welcome and support compatriots and businesses from Taiwan to invest in the mainland," he said. "We will provide more equal treatments for Taiwan compatriots and businesses."

