China extends tariff exemptions on certain U.S. goods until Nov. 30

Xinhua) 09:38, April 30, 2024

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to exempt certain U.S. goods from additional tariffs until the end of November this year, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Monday.

According to a previous statement issued in September last year, certain items from the United States were excluded from the tariff countermeasures against the U.S. Section 301 measures until April 30, 2024.

After the extension, the exemption will last until Nov. 30, 2024, the commission said in a statement.

