China to grant zero-tariff treatment to Ethiopia, Burundi, Niger
(Xinhua) 13:25, February 18, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will grant zero-tariff treatment to 98 percent of taxable items originating from Ethiopia, Burundi and Niger from March 1, 2023, according to a statement released Friday by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.
The new step is conducive to materializing the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, helping the least developed countries accelerate their development, and building an open global economy, the commission said.
China will move further to gradually expand such treatment to all the least developed countries that have established diplomatic ties with China, it added.
