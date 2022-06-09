U.S. ponders ending some tariffs against China to counter inflation: Commerce Secretary

Xinhua) 09:31, June 09, 2022

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The Biden administration is considering ending some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods in an attempt to control domestic inflation, local media recently quoted U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as saying.

U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Raimondo and other administration officials to analyze possible plans for lifting some of the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese imports, the Chinese-language paper Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The current administration has decided to maintain tariffs on steel and aluminum to protect the domestic steel industry, Raimondo said, but she added that it "may make sense" to lift tariffs on products like household goods and bicycles.

As Americans are suffering from rising prices of consumer goods, Biden said earlier that fighting inflation is his top economic priority.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)