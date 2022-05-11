Time for Biden to end senseless, self-defeating U.S. trade war with China: SCMP

Xinhua) 09:15, May 11, 2022

HONG KONG, May 10 (Xinhua) -- It is time for U.S. President Joe Biden to end the senseless, self-defeating U.S. trade war with China, as it has cost up to 245,000 American jobs and fuelled U.S. inflation, according to an opinion piece recently published by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"The U.S. trade war against China has proved to be futile at best and self-defeating at worst. The reality is that the U.S. will continue to rely on products imported from China for now," the article argued.

U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports are hurting American consumers directly and indirectly when U.S. firms pass on the costs, according to the article.

As the trade war continues, many U.S. and Chinese manufacturers have used different strategies to reduce import tariffs on products of Chinese origin, it said. "But these workarounds are making global supply chains even more complex and vulnerable."

"At the end of the day, this trade war has no winners. It's time to call it quits," the article concluded.

