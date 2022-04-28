China to temporarily adjust coal tariffs to zero

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China will impose provisional zero tariffs on coal imports from May to secure energy supply, an official statement said Thursday.

According to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, over the next 11 months, starting May 1, seven types of coal products including coking coal and brown coal will enjoy zero tariffs.

Currently, the most-favored-nation tax rates of those imports range between 3 percent and 6 percent.

