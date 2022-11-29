Home>>
China extends tariff exemption on certain U.S. goods
(Xinhua) 09:20, November 29, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to exempt certain U.S. goods from additional tariffs until May next year, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Monday.
According to a previous statement issued in April this year, certain items from the United States were excluded from the tariff countermeasures against the U.S. Section 301 measures until Nov. 30, 2022.
After the extension, the exemption will last until May 31, 2023, the commission said in a statement.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to grant zero-tariff treatment to 10 least-developed countries
- China to grant zero-tariff treatment for 16 least-developed countries
- U.S. tariff removal on Chinese goods to benefit all: commerce ministry
- U.S. should lift tariffs on China to battle inflation: business expert
- U.S. ponders ending some tariffs against China to counter inflation: Commerce Secretary
- Why additional tariffs on Chinese goods should be discarded
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.