China's nonferrous metals industry association firmly opposes Canada's tariff hike

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA) on Monday expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the Canadian government's announcement that it will impose additional tariffs on some Chinese aluminum products.

The statement from the CNIA is in response to the Canadian government saying on Aug. 26 that it will impose additional tariffs on some aluminum products, as well as electric vehicles and steel products imported from China.

The association, representing the Chinese aluminum sector, said it will firmly defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and uphold the multilateral trading system based on free trade and WTO rules.

The CNIA urged Canada to correct its wrongdoing immediately, noting that China's aluminum exports to Canada have not caused any harm but are welcomed by Canadian downstream customers.

Trade and cooperation between the industries of both countries are entirely driven by the development needs of their respective industrial chains and fully based on fair market principles, according to the CNIA.

China's aluminum industry has always focused on meeting domestic demand and promoting the high-quality development of global industrial and supply chains, said the association, adding that the sector's achievements in implementing supply-side structural reform and expanding aluminum applications have received widespread acclaim.

China's aluminum industry leads globally in terms of green, intelligent and high-end development based on its comparative advantages, and as a result of accelerating new quality productive forces, as well as transparent and open competition, the association said.

