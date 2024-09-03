China announces probes over Canada's tariff hike, certain products

Xinhua) 13:12, September 03, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will launch an anti-discrimination investigation into Canada's tariff hike on electric vehicles as well as steel and aluminum products imported from China, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

China will also launch anti-dumping investigations into rapeseed imports and relative chemical products from Canada, the ministry said.

