China calls for properly settling trade frictions with EU through dialogue, consultation: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:39, September 13, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- A foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday called on the EU side to work with China to properly settle trade frictions through dialogue and consultation.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when asked to comment on remarks made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Wednesday at a press briefing before concluding his visit to China. He said that Spain is reconsidering its position on the EU's import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles. He called on not only the member states but also the European Commission to reconsider their position, and stressed that Brussels and Beijing need to find a compromise that avoids a trade war and seek solutions.

"China appreciates Prime Minister Sanchez's statements, which reflect his rational and objective thinking," Mao said, adding the development of the EV sector is in the interest of both China and the EU.

"We need to work together and jointly face challenges, which will benefit our companies and consumers, and turbocharge the green transition in China, Europe, and even the world," the spokesperson said.

Noting China has all along shown the greatest sincerity to actively seek solutions that are consistent with WTO rules and acceptable to both sides, Mao said it is hoped that the EU side will listen more to the rational and objective voices, fully recognize the complementarity and cooperation potential of China and the EU in the EV sector, show flexibility and sincerity, and work with China to properly settle trade frictions through dialogue and consultation and promote the sound and steady growth of China-EU trade ties.

