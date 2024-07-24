Chinese premier congratulates von der Leyen on reelection as European Commission president

July 24, 2024

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her reelection as the president of the European Commission.

In a congratulatory message, Li said that the Chinese government always attaches great importance to developing relations with the European Union (EU) and values the important role and influence of the European Commission.

At present, China-EU relations are showing a momentum of steady development, and bilateral dialogue and cooperation have achieved positive results, Li said.

China is ready to work with the EU to consolidate the political foundation of China-EU relations, enhance strategic mutual trust, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in an all-round way and jointly address global challenges so as to make a greater contribution to the well-being of the people of both sides as well as world stability and prosperity, Li added.

