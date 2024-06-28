China's commerce ministry receives materials from domestic electronic products sector over EU barrier probe

Xinhua) 09:57, June 28, 2024

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that it has received application materials submitted on behalf of the domestic machinery and electronic products sector concerning the EU's barrier investigation.

The ministry is reviewing the materials submitted by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME), He Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference.

"We are highly concerned that some practices of the EU's Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) have had a serious negative impact on Chinese enterprises' exports to and investment in Europe, to which we have repeatedly expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition," He said.

Since February, the EU has launched investigations against Chinese enterprises in accordance with the FSR, involving machinery and electronic products such as railway locomotives, photovoltaic, wind power and security inspection equipment, according to the CCCME.

The investigations have not only hindered the entry of Chinese products or services into the EU market and Chinese enterprises' investment in Europe, but also undermined the competitiveness of Chinese enterprises in Europe and affected the overall economic and trade cooperation between the two sides, according to the CCCME.

The chamber is taking active measures to protect the interests of Chinese industries and enterprises through legal channels, it said.

The CCCME is an industry-based, nationwide non-profit organization voluntarily formed by various economic types of entities engaged in areas of manufacturing, import and export, and related activities of machinery and electronic products in China. It has more than 10,000 member enterprises.

