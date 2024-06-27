Home>>
China to review anti-dumping measures on toluidine imports from EU: commerce ministry
(Xinhua) 13:14, June 27, 2024
BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced Thursday that it will launch an expiry review of anti-dumping measures aimed at toluidine, an organic chemical imported from the European Union (EU).
China in 2013 imposed anti-dumping duties on toluidine imported from the EU, with rates ranging from 19.6 to 36.9 percent. In 2019, China opted to extend these duties for another five years, according to a statement from the ministry.
Toluidine is widely used in the production of dyes, medicines and farm chemicals.
