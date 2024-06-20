China may take provisional anti-dumping measures against EU pork if necessary: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 17:08, June 20, 2024

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China may levy provisional anti-dumping tariffs on the pork and pig by-products imported from the European Union in accordance with the result of the ongoing anti-dumping investigation which started on June 17, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

