Chinese firms justified to lodge investigation application against EU imports: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:17, June 14, 2024

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's domestic industries have the right to file applications for investigation to maintain normal market competition order and protect their own legitimate rights and interests according to China's relevant laws and regulations and World Trade Organization rules, said a commerce official.

He Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, made the remarks at a regular press conference on Thursday, when responding to a question about whether it is true that Chinese industries are lobbying the government to launch an anti-subsidy investigation into the European Union (EU) dairy imports and an anti-dumping investigation into EU pork imports.

The investigation agency will review applications filed by domestic industries in accordance with the law, said He.

"If the conditions for filing a case are met, the investigation agency will start the filing procedure, and disclose and release announcements in accordance with the law," said He.

