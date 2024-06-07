China calls for efforts toward effective European security architecture

June 07, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, June 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday called for joint efforts toward a more effective European security architecture.

The Ukraine crisis needs a political solution that addresses the security architecture of Europe. An early restoration of peace bears on the future of Europe. Nobody should have the illusion that they can force the other side to the negotiating table by gaining the upper hand on the battlefield. Such a mindset could only further escalate confrontation and prolong the war, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

In the current situation, the principle of indivisible security is of particular importance and should be championed and put into practice. The legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously and addressed in a balanced manner and joint efforts should be made to build a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security architecture, he told a UN Security Council informal meeting with the EU Political and Security Committee.

"The world today is faced with major challenges and a grim security situation. To end conflicts, restore peace, and effectively address different kinds of threats and risks, we must tackle the root causes of conflicts, jointly pursue peace and stability, and make genuine efforts to uphold the spirit of multilateralism," he said. "In this context, the United Nations, as the core of the international system, must live up to its mission, and the EU, as an important force on the international stage, must shoulder its responsibilities."

In Europe, there is a phrase called a Pyrrhic victory, meaning a victory achieved at so great a cost that negates any true sense of achievement. In China, there is a similar saying: "injure 1,000 enemy soldiers but lose 800 of your own." Many issues facing today's world, such as security, trade, and technology, may end up in such a lose-lose scenario if handled inappropriately, he warned.

"That's why we need multilateralism, with the UN at the center, to help us find a proper solution. Countries don't have to engage in zero-sum competition. There is no need for a new Cold War. And the world is big enough for all countries to progress together," he said.

Fu urged countries to come together under the banner of multilateralism and jointly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, the global order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

It is only natural for countries to have different views on certain issues. However, this should not prevent countries from treating each other as partners. Rather, it is all the more imperative for countries to enhance mutual understanding through dialogue and jointly address global challenges, he said.

China puts Europe high on its diplomatic agenda and views Europe as a key partner for cooperation. China has always attached great importance to its relations with the EU and hopes to see the EU strengthen its strategic autonomy, play a greater role in international affairs, and make greater contributions to world peace and security, said Fu.

Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and the EU. China stands ready to deepen cooperation with the EU in the United Nations and other multilateral fora, and together make unremitting efforts to safeguard world peace, promote common development, and improve global governance, he said.

The EU Political and Security Committee is responsible for the bloc's common foreign and security policy and common security and defense policy.

