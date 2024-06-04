China hopes EU will stay committed to free trade, oppose protectionism: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:38, June 04, 2024

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the European Union (EU) will honor its commitment to upholding free trade and opposing protectionism, and work together with China to maintain the overall interest of China-EU economic and trade cooperation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when responding to a question on relevant remarks by an EU official.

Mao said that China will continue to promote high-level opening-up and provide an open, inclusive and transparent business environment for enterprises from all countries.

