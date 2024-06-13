EU's anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs "typical protectionism": spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:09, June 13, 2024

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The European Union's anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles is typical protectionism, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday, urging the EU to act on its commitment to supporting free trade and opposing protectionism.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query concerning the investigation and planned additional tariffs on the electric vehicles imported from China.

Lin said that to levy additional tariffs violates market economy principles and international trade rules, disrupts China-EU economic and trade cooperation and the global automotive industrial and supply chains, and will eventually hurt Europe's own interests.

According to Lin, senior officials and business leaders in multiple European countries recently stated opposition to the European Commission's probe and said that imposing more tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect the European industry would be a wrong approach.

"We urge the EU to act on its commitment to supporting free trade and opposing protectionism, and work with us to uphold the overall economic and trade cooperation between the two sides," Lin said, noting that protectionism has no future, and open cooperation is the right way forward.

"China will take all measures necessary to firmly defend our lawful rights and interests," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)