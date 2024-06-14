Chinese vice premier to hold China-EU climate dialogue, visit Luxembourg

Xinhua) 16:43, June 14, 2024

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- As agreed between China and the EU, and at the invitation of Vice Prime Minister Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will hold the fifth China-EU High-Level Environment and Climate Dialogue at EU Headquarters in Brussels and visit Luxembourg from June 17 to 21.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the announcement on Friday.

