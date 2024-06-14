Home>>
Chinese vice premier to hold China-EU climate dialogue, visit Luxembourg
(Xinhua) 16:43, June 14, 2024
BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- As agreed between China and the EU, and at the invitation of Vice Prime Minister Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will hold the fifth China-EU High-Level Environment and Climate Dialogue at EU Headquarters in Brussels and visit Luxembourg from June 17 to 21.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the announcement on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
