EU's anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs act of protectionism: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 16:12, June 14, 2024
The EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles is a typical act of protectionism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian said in Beijing on June 13, 2024.
