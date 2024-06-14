Languages

EU's anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs act of protectionism: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 16:12, June 14, 2024

The EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles is a typical act of protectionism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian said in Beijing on June 13, 2024.

