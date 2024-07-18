China to use sampling method in anti-dumping probe into EU pork

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Investigating authorities will conduct the anti-dumping probe into certain pork and pig by-products imported from the European Union (EU) through sampling, said China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

Given the large number of EU exporters and Chinese domestic producers involved, a full investigation would overburden the investigating authorities and prevent the timely completion of the investigation, said the ministry in a statement.

China launched the anti-dumping investigation on June 17 this year.

The probe will look into certain pork and pig by-products originating from the EU from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.

It will also investigate any damage done to related Chinese industries from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2023.

Initial sampling result showed that the top three EU exporters in terms of export volume within the investigation period are selected and required to fill in a questionnaire within the prescribed time, namely Danish Crown A/S, VION Boxtel B.V., LITERA MEAT S.L.U., according to the statement.

As for the investigation on damage done to Chinese industries, 24 Chinese companies are selected to fill in a questionnaire, the statement said.

The sampled Chinese companies slaughtered 44.78 million pigs in total last year, accounting for 6.16 percent of the country's total pig output, according to the statement.

The probe is expected to end before June 17, 2025, but may be extended for half a year under special circumstances.

