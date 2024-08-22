Home>>
China opposes EU tariff hikes on Chinese EVs
(People's Daily App) 10:55, August 22, 2024
Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday expressed firm opposition to the EU levying additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China highly concerned over EU's planned anti-dumping duties on biodiesel: spokesperson
- EU’s new protectionist move set to ‘impede its green development’
- EU electric vehicle tariffs severely hinders climate goals: Chinese business group
- Chinese premier congratulates von der Leyen on reelection as European Commission president
- China's development, opening up to bring new opportunities for China-EU cooperation: Wang Yi
- Dedicated container ship service boosts efficiency of China-Europe freight trains
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.