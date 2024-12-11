Chinese VP meets French delegation attending China-France Track Two High-Level Dialogue
BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Wednesday met with the French delegation who is in Beijing attending the sixth China-France Track Two High-Level Dialogue.
Han said China and France are both major countries with global influence, and bilateral relations have strategic significance that goes beyond bilateral interests.
Noting this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Han said China is ready to work with France to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen mutual trust and cooperation, jointly tackle climate change and other global challenges, and push for new achievements in the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership.
Carole Bureau-Bonnard, chairwoman of the French delegation, said the French side is ready to enhance mutual understanding with China, complement each other's strengths and jointly meet challenges through constructive dialogue, so as to promote the sound and steady development of France-China and EU-China relations.
