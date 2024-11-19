France ready to properly handle economic and trade disputes with China -- Macron

Xinhua) 22:53, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France upholds strategic autonomy, and is willing to conduct dialogue and cooperation with China in the spirit of mutual respect, properly handle economic and trade disputes and maintain a sound and steady development of bilateral economic and trade ties.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

