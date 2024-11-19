Home>>
France ready to properly handle economic and trade disputes with China -- Macron
(Xinhua) 22:53, November 19, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France upholds strategic autonomy, and is willing to conduct dialogue and cooperation with China in the spirit of mutual respect, properly handle economic and trade disputes and maintain a sound and steady development of bilateral economic and trade ties.
He made the remarks in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi, Macron preface exhibition of China's Tang Dynasty in France
- 9th Traditional Chinese Operas Festival kicks off in Paris
- Nanchang Air Show attracts French aerobatic team
- Sino-French agricultural trade cooperation center unveiled in south China's Guangdong
- Feature: Deepening China-France cultural exchanges in eyes of former French PM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.