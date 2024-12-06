Chinese vice premier calls for enhanced economic, financial cooperation with France

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Thursday held talks via video links with French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Antoine Armand.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on recent economic and financial cooperation between the two countries and issues of common concern.

He, the Chinese lead person of the China-France High Level Economic and Financial Dialogue, said the two sides should faithfully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, further deepen cooperation in economic, financial and other fields, strengthen complementarity, work for mutual benefit and win-win results, and push for the steady and sound development of China-France economic and trade cooperation.

As the French lead person of the dialogue, Armand said France is willing to enhance coordination with China to constantly expand bilateral cooperation to a wider range and a deeper level.

