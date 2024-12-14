Chinese vice premier meets French president's diplomatic adviser

Xinhua) 13:49, December 14, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French President, in Beijing on Friday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that China has always regarded France as a priority partner on its development path.

China is ready to work with France to deliver on the common understandings between the two heads of state, strengthen strategic dialogue, deepen cooperation in traditional areas, expand cooperation in emerging areas, and promote the steady and sound development of China-France and China-EU economic and trade relations through high-level opening up, He said.

Bonne said France supports the promotion of opening up and cooperation through constructive dialogue and is willing to work with China to promote the sustained, balanced and high-quality development of bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

