Chinese tourist arrivals in Hungary nearly double in 2024

Xinhua) 10:57, December 13, 2024

BUDAPEST, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The number of Chinese tourists visiting Hungary reached 183,000 in the first 10 months of this year, nearly doubling last year's figure, according to a statement from the Hungarian Ministry of National Economy (NGM) to Xinhua.

During the same period, Chinese tourists spent a total of 441,000 nights in Hungarian accommodations, marking a 75-percent increase year-on-year. In October alone, 27,000 Chinese visitors accounted for 59,000 guest nights, reflecting growth rates of 67 percent and 51 percent, respectively, compared to the same month last year, the NGM reported.

The surge in Chinese tourist arrivals is attributed to several factors, including Hungary's distinction as the first Schengen country to welcome official Chinese tourist groups after the easing of pandemic-related travel restrictions in 2023. Marketing and promotional campaigns by Visit Hungary, a subsidiary of the Hungarian Tourism Agency, also played a crucial role in the rebound.

These efforts included targeted social media campaigns, partnerships with online travel agencies, and high-profile projects such as filming popular Chinese reality shows in Budapest, which highlighted Hungary's cultural and historical attractions to millions of Chinese viewers.

The ministry expressed its intention to further enhance Hungary's position in China, one of the world's largest outbound travel markets.

Currently, Budapest is connected to seven major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, via 21 weekly flights -- a 50-percent increase compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Hungarian Minister of National Economy Marton Nagy recently announced plans to construct a third terminal at Budapest Airport. The airport is expected to handle 18 million passengers this year, with projections reaching 20 million by 2030.

