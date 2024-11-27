Chinese, Hungarian FMs discuss promoting bilateral cooperation, China-EU ties

Xinhua) 08:47, November 27, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Beijing on Tuesday, discussing issues including deepening bilateral cooperation and developing a healthy and stable China-EU relationship.

Both sides highlighted the historic significance of the elevation of bilateral ties to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era in May when Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Hungary.

Noting that Hungary was the first European country to sign a cooperation document on the Belt and Road Initiative with China, Wang said the practical bilateral cooperation has yielded fruitful results, which fully demonstrates that as long as there is mutual respect, trust, and support, economic cooperation between the two sides will enjoy broad prospects.

Wang expressed the hope that the new European Union institutions will adhere to the orientation and cooperative tone of the China-EU partnership, view China's development objectively, pursue a positive and pragmatic policy toward China, and promote the sustained, healthy, and stable development of China-EU relations.

Szijjarto said that Hungary looks forward to expanding and deepening cooperation in various fields with China, facilitating personnel exchanges, and enhancing friendship between the two peoples.

Noting that both Hungary and China support peace and advocate an international system based on mutual respect, Szijjarto said Hungary is committed to promoting the positive and healthy development of EU-China relations and is willing to work with China to promote world peace and stability.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)