Hungary hosts Gala to highlight Chengdu 2025 World Games

BUDAPEST, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Hungarian Competitive Sports Federation (NVESZ) hosted a gala on Tuesday to celebrate Hungary's accomplishments in non-Olympic sports and introduce the national team set to compete in the upcoming World Games in Chengdu, China, from August 7 to 17, 2025.

The World Games, organized by the International World Games Association (IWGA), are the largest global competition for non-Olympic disciplines. At the 2022 Birmingham edition, Hungarian athletes earned a total of 27 medals. So far, 38 Hungarian athletes have qualified for Chengdu 2025, with expectations for the delegation to grow to approximately 80 competitors.

The TWG 2025 Chengdu Gala featured keynote speeches from several prominent figures, including NVESZ President Janos Meszaros, who emphasized Hungary's preparations and the importance of cooperation with the Chinese Embassy. "I was in Nanjing, China in 2007, and I can tell you that the event's size surpassed that of the Olympic Games, so it is a huge event," Meszaros recalled.

Chinese Ambassador to Hungary, Gong Tao, highlighted the strong cultural and sporting ties between the two nations, noting Hungary's successes in events such as the 2023 FISU Summer World University Games. "The roots of Chinese-Hungarian friendship lie in the people, and sports serve as a crucial link in fostering civil exchanges between the two nations," he said.

"In recent years, under the political leadership of both countries' leaders, practical cooperation across various fields has deepened, and the outcomes of sports exchanges have become increasingly fruitful," Gong added.

Adding a cultural aspect to the evening, the program included captivating performances such as a traditional Chinese lion dance, symbolizing good fortune and unity, as well as live musical performances highlighting Hungary's cultural heritage.

