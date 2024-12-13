National ethnic games promote traditional sports, instill harmony

09:30, December 13, 2024 By Cui Jia ( China Daily

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the games in Sanya on Nov 22. (Wei Xiaohao/China Daily)

Many spectators said they didn't dare blink when Luo Jun from Hainan province shinnied up a 9-meter artificial coconut tree in just 6.188 seconds, otherwise they might have missed it.

The rapid ascent won Luo the men's coconut tree climbing event, which debuted at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China held in Sanya, Hainan, last month.

The 28-year-old from the Li ethnic group said that thanks to the games, coconut tree climbing is no longer only popular among people from the Li and Miao ethnic groups on the tropical island, where coconut trees are ubiquitous. It can now be promoted as a fun sport for people around China and even the world, he believes.

"I still prefer to train on real coconut trees because the reward of climbing to the top is instant and sweet — coconut water," Luo said.

There are no games in the world quite like the National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China.

Besides coconut tree climbing, spectators enjoyed events such as single bamboo drifting, in which competitors stand barefoot on a piece of bamboo (or similar material) floating on the water, and use a thin bamboo pole to propel themselves forward. They also marveled at stilt racing, which involves athletes balancing on two long poles with foot loops that raise them 30 to 35 centimeters above the ground.

The competitions are all rooted in traditional customs and the daily life of people from different ethnic groups in China, and have evolved into sports events with participation from multiple ethnicities.

Single bamboo drifting, for example, originated in Guizhou province where local people cut bamboo and used it for river transportation. Stilt racing started among Miao ethnic groups, whose ancestors used to walk on stilts in ancient times to escape frequent floodwater.

Beginning with less than 400 athletes from 13 ethnic groups, the event was launched in 1953 with only eight sports.

At the 12th games held in Sanya from Nov 22 to 30, a total of 6,960 athletes from all 56 ethnic groups in China competed. The event featured 18 traditional sports and three demonstration ones.

All the equestrian competitions were held in July in Zhaosu, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

Competitors from Team Guizhou (front) coordinate their strides in board-shoes racing on Nov 27. (Wei Xiaohao/China Daily)

Coconut craze

Climbing trees to harvest coconuts started as a traditional activity in Hainan and later evolved into competitions.

In 2010, it became an official event at the Hainan Provincial Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities.

At the recent national traditional games, it was one of the most popular events on social media. Many people said they couldn't believe there was a national tree-climbing event, which was so much fun to watch.

Born in Hainan's Ledong Li autonomous county, Luo grew up in a home surrounded by coconut trees. From the age of 9, he often climbed the trees to get coconuts, especially when he was thirsty, he said.

Despite occasionally being chased and shouted at by his parents, Luo honed his climbing skills. One particularly tall tree, nearly 15 meters high, was a favorite. "I was mischievous and fearless," he said.

But safety concerns led his father to cut it down. His unusual talent was spotted by his senior high school teacher Li Qingping, who asked Luo to start training and take part in a coconut tree climbing competition in 2014.

At that time, the rules for coconut tree climbing competitions weren't well established. Competitors climbed real coconut trees barefoot so their feet often blistered and bled during training sessions, Luo said.

After just one month of training, he competed in the Fifth Hainan Provincial Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities. He represented Team Sanya and came fourth in the individual men's event.

"Coconut tree climbing requires good coordination and strength in the hands, feet, waist and abdomen. It's like a combination of rock climbing and free-running," Luo said.

In 2022, Luo, who became a firefighter in Sanya, received a call from Li, the head coach of Hainan's coconut tree climbing team, telling him the event had been added to the 12th games.

"Sometimes when I walk past the coconut tree at the fire station I'll give it a try, or climb it a bit, just to stay in shape," Luo joked.

"Tree climbing skills have helped me climb ladders faster during search and rescue missions," he added.

In the future, Luo aims to promote coconut tree climbing nationwide, inspire more athletes, and push the sport's limits.

"Many athletes from outside Hainan who have been training on artificial coconut trees told me that they have never climbed a real one, so I took them to the beach and we climbed the coconut trees together and they loved it," Luo said.

"I think such an experience is more important and precious than winning."

Luo believes the next champion will break six seconds, and an athlete from outside Hainan may be the one to do it, he said confidently.

Athletes compete in the single bamboo drifting final at the games. (Wei Xiaohao/China Daily)

Fiercer competition

As the sports have grown in popularity nationwide over the years, competition at the ethnic games has become more fierce.

At a high school stadium in Sanya where the wrestling event was held, people cheered for competitors from different ethnic groups in their own languages such as Uygur, Kazak, Tibetan and Mongolian. The event included six styles of wrestling: Tibetan, Uygur, Yi, Mongolian, Hui, and Korean.

Kaharman Dawut, head coach of the wrestling team from Xinjiang, closely watched his charge in the group stage of the competition.

Yasar Tiliwaldi from the Uygur ethnic group took on an athlete from Yunnan province in the 74-kilogram weight division of the men's Uygur-style event.

Although Yasar won, Kaharman said the wrestler's opponent had given him a tough time. "Winning the Uygur-style wrestling category was tough for the team, even though the sport originated in Xinjiang," the coach said.

Kaharman said he competed in the event at the third and fourth national traditional games and won easily. Now, there are many tough opponents from other provinces and regions as more wrestlers take part in the sport nationwide, he said.

"But it's a good thing, because it means the event has been further promoted, especially among young people," the coach said. "Our athletes performed well in the Tibetan-style wrestling category. I think that's the charm of the games."

Yasar from Ily Kazak autonomous prefecture has been wrestling since he was 9 years old. He said the games offer a unique opportunity for wrestlers from different ethnic groups to meet and learn from each other.

"I've trained with wrestlers from the Inner Mongolia autonomous region and Xizang autonomous region who are very strong. We shared our wrestling tips on different styles and became friends," Yasar said in the training area, as wrestlers busily prepared for different events.

"I am glad to see people from other ethnic groups doing so well in Uygur-style wrestling. In fact, I don't think they need my tips," said Yasar, who won the 74 kg final.

Li Junyi, chief judge of the ethnic aerobics competition, said the participation of 32 teams from across the country illustrated the growing diversity of the games.

Although the routines last only a few minutes, they integrate elements from more than 20 ethnic groups' dances, including Tibetan, Uygur, Mongolian, and Dai.

"Each participant, regardless of their ethnicity, learns and performs movements that come from other traditions, deepening their appreciation for diverse cultures. This is the beauty of harmony and integration," Li said.

Adil Uxur, nicknamed the "Prince of the Tightrope," and his team from Xinjiang provided a spectacular aerial visual feast when they demonstrated Dawaz — acrobatic Uygur tightrope walking.

The 54-year-old has taken part in 11 games and witnessed how the games have grown in scale and the number of participants.

"I performed at the second games with my father when I was just 11. It was nerve-racking then. And I feel exactly the same now," he said after his performance on a tightrope 21 meters high and 80 meters long.

In the past, there weren't many channels to promote ethnic sports. Without the games, people from different ethnic groups and areas don't have many opportunities to learn about each other's life and culture, Adil said.

"Now the number of sports and participants at the games have both grown significantly, which is beyond my imagination. I'm so happy to see so many young people who are proud of their cultural heritage and determined to make them thrive," he added.

A woman from Xinjiang team demonstrates Dawaz — acrobatic Uygur tightrope walking, on Nov 27, during the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China. (Wei Xiaohao/China Daily)

Generational bonds

The Hua Pao competition held in a seaside stadium in Lingshui Li autonomous county, produced one of the games' most heartwarming moments when 46-year-old Qin Weiwei and his 21-year-old son, Qin Zhenyu, shared the field together.

With a history spanning over 500 years, Hua Pao began as a ritual among communities in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region as well as Guangdong and Yunnan provinces, and was traditionally held on riverbanks and mountain slopes.

It involves two teams of eight players competing on a 60-by-50-meter field. A team scores by tossing a rubber disc — resembling a colorful wheel — into the opponent's basket.

Due to its blend of physical strength, teamwork, and strategic play, Hua Pao has been called "Chinese rugby".

It was recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2021.

For Qin Zhenyu, stepping onto the field wasn't just about competition, but also carrying forward a family tradition. Watching his father dominate the sport, Qin Zhenyu was inspired to join Guangxi's Hua Pao team after his talent was noticed.

On the first day of the competition, the father-son duo made their mark against the Hunan province team. Qin Zhenyu shone, scoring his first "cannon shot," while his father offered guidance from the bench before taking the field.

"Watching my son play is more nerve-wracking than competing myself," said Qin Weiwei.

"I remind him of the details to watch out for (and) where he can improve," he said, adding that his son's debut was "not bad at all."

Guangxi's captain Wei Kaixuan, a high school physical education teacher, has worked to promote the sport and turned his school into a training center to help inspire the next generation of players.

Sports education student Wei Zongjiang, one of the team's newcomers, said his uncle introduced him to Hua Pao.

He said he has in turn introduced the sport to his fellow students, sparking interest in Hua Pao among younger people.

Team Guangxi lost to Team Beijing in the final. For many spectators, it was likely the first time they'd seen the sport live.

"By putting on our best performances and jointly lifting the competitive level of Hua Pao, we can make more young people interested in it and take part in it just like my son. Maybe one day there will be international Hua Pao events, just like rugby," Qin Weiwei suggested.

Unlike other multisports events with tight competition schedules, the games have a day dedicated to a grand party and gala for all 56 ethnic groups to showcase their traditions and cultural heritage.

This time, the athletes from different ethnic groups shared their favorite music and watched the sunset together at the beach at Tianya Haijiao Scenic Spot, and gained a deeper understanding of each other.

Xinhua contributed to this story.

An athlete competes in a stilt race during the event on Nov 25. (Wei Xiaohao/China Daily)

An acrobat from Yunnan province is photographed leaping in midair at Tianya Haijiao Scenic Area in Sanya, Hainan province, on Nov 26. (Wei Xiaohao/China Daily)

