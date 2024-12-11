TAZARA Memorial Park inaugurated in Zambia, honoring Chinese contributions, sacrifice

Xinhua) 11:12, December 11, 2024

CHONGWE, Zambia, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony to officially inaugurate the TAZARA Memorial Park, built to honor Chinese nationals who lost their lives during the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA) line, was held Tuesday in Chongwe District, east of Lusaka, Zambia's capital.

The event brought together Zambian government officials and representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Zambia and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the company responsible for constructing both the railway line and the memorial park.

Wang Sheng, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, said the opening of the memorial park could not have come at a more opportune time, as it serves to carry forward the TAZARA spirit for generations to come.

It is now time for the people of both countries to better understand their shared legacy and collaborate for a common future, he said, highlighting the immense challenges faced during the construction of the TAZARA line, noting that over 60 Chinese workers lost their lives, with 36 of them buried in Zambia.

"The friendship between China and Zambia was cemented by blood and sweat. This is what we call the TAZARA spirit, a bond beyond space and time that still serves as an inspiring and driving force for China-Zambia and China-Africa cooperation," he said.

He emphasized that commemorating TAZARA means honoring its spirit, which symbolizes China-Africa unity, collective effort, unwavering courage in the face of adversity, selfless dedication, and a commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation. He also expressed optimism about the planned revitalization of the railway line.

Evans Muhanga, permanent secretary in Zambia's Ministry of Tourism, described the memorial park as a testament to the shared history and sacrifices of the two countries and their people. He noted that its official opening would make the site more accessible to the public, allowing a broader appreciation of its cultural and historical significance.

The facility embodies valuable virtues that foster strong communities and drive collective success and serves as a shining example of the interconnectedness, mutual respect, and understanding that have defined the partnership over the decades, he said, adding that it is not merely a historical site but a powerful symbol of the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Li Guiguang, director of International Cooperation of China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs, underscored the park's role in telling China's stories, promoting the TAZARA spirit, and deepening the traditional friendship between the two countries. He praised the sacrifices of the Chinese workers during the construction, calling the railway a powerful example of unbreakable China-Africa friendship.

According to Li, the park was not only a platform for promoting the spirit of the Chinese martyrs but also a testament to the profound and sincere brotherhood between the two countries. He also expressed gratitude that the leaders of the two countries have already demonstrated a strong commitment to the protection and management of the memorial park.

Liao Jianfeng, managing director of CCECC in Southern Africa, said the construction of the memorial park has attracted much attention from China and Zambia, noting that the friendship between the two countries will be witnessed by many people near and far.

He said the TAZARA line has a profound impact on the continuous political, economic, and cultural exchanges and cooperation among China, Tanzania, and Zambia, serving as a historical monument of China-Africa friendship.

