Chinese VP meets Venezuelan VP

Xinhua) 17:01, December 05, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in Beijing on Thursday.

Noting that China and Venezuela are good friends that trust each other and good partners seeking common development, Han said China is willing to work with Venezuela to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continue to firmly support each other on issues that bear on each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthen practical cooperation, promote greater progress in bilateral relations, and uphold the common interests of developing countries.

Rodriguez said that Venezuela firmly adheres to the one-China principle, supports the series of major initiatives put forward by China and is willing to learn from China's successful experience in governance. Moreover, the country aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation and multilateral coordination, oppose unilateral illegal sanctions, and safeguard national security and development, as well as international fairness and justice.

