Chinese FM meets Venezuelan counterpart

Xinhua) 14:13, September 24, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil in New York, expressing China's willingness to aid Venezuela's economic and social development.

Noting that China and Venezuela are good friends and partners, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China will continue to support Venezuela in maintaining its national sovereignty and dignity, and aid its economic and social development.

Both sides should strengthen and develop their all-weather friendship, provide each other with steadfast support on core interests and major concerns, and turn the important consensus between the two heads of state into practical actions for the development of bilateral relations, Wang said.

The Venezuelan foreign minister said that Venezuela is China's most reliable and steadfast strategic partner, and is committed to promoting continuous growth in their relationship for the benefit of both peoples.

