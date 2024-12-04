In pics: Villagers dry noodles in the sun in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 13:15, December 04, 2024

A villager dries noodles in the sun in Xi'an village, Quangang township, Fengcheng city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Villagers in Xi'an village, Quangang township, Fengcheng city, east China's Jiangxi Province are currently occupied with drying noodles in the sun. The village is permeated with the delightful aroma of wheat. With the farming season slowing down, villagers are utilizing the favorable weather to handcraft and dry noodles, creating an extra source of income.

