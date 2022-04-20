In pics: vermicelli noodles factory in Bangladesh
A woman arranges rice vermicelli noodles ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a factory in Bogura, Bangladesh, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows women drying rice vermicelli noodles ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a factory in Bogura, Bangladesh, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)
Women dry rice vermicelli noodles ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a factory in Bogura, Bangladesh, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)
A man arranges rice vermicelli noodles ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a factory in Bogura, Bangladesh, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows women drying rice vermicelli noodles ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a factory in Bogura, Bangladesh, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)
Women process rice vermicelli noodles ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a factory in Bogura, Bangladesh, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinhe County in Hebei promotes handmade dried noodles to raise income
- Colored noodles at workshop in Binzhou, east China's Shandong
- In pictures: noodles convey change throughout a centenarian’s life
- Lanzhou beef noodles to enter New Zealand in August
- Fantastic skills! These chefs make noodles like creating works of art
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.