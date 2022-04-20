We Are China

In pics: vermicelli noodles factory in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 13:11, April 20, 2022

A woman arranges rice vermicelli noodles ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a factory in Bogura, Bangladesh, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows women drying rice vermicelli noodles ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a factory in Bogura, Bangladesh, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

Women dry rice vermicelli noodles ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a factory in Bogura, Bangladesh, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

A man arranges rice vermicelli noodles ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a factory in Bogura, Bangladesh, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows women drying rice vermicelli noodles ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a factory in Bogura, Bangladesh, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

Women process rice vermicelli noodles ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a factory in Bogura, Bangladesh, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)